€60m Regional Enterprise Development Fund to be launched today
A new €60m Regional Enterprise Development Fund is being launched today.
The funding, provided by the Department of Jobs through Enterprise Ireland, aims to accelerate economic recovery throughout the country up until 2020.
It is now open for applications and will support major new initiatives, to ensure that regional Ireland gets its fair share of economic growth and investment.
