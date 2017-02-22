153 jobs to be created by four tech companies in Dublin

153 new jobs have been announced for Dublin by four North American and European technology companies.

Canadian firm 'Pressreader' is to create 65 new positions in the areas of R&D, sales, marketing and administration.

US company 'Looker' says 50 jobs will come on stream over the next three years with the opening of its new European Headquarters in Dublin.

'ThinkSmart' has also announced the opening of its Irish office today with plans to hire 20 people in sales, customer and support roles.

While London based firm 'Art-Of-Us' says it will create 18 R&D jobs in Dublin.

The announcements have been welcomed by the Jobs Minister Mary Mitchell-O'Connor and the IDA.