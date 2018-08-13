Zimbabwean president urges nation to move beyond election

Zimbabwe’s president has called on the troubled country to unite and “put the election period behind us and embrace the future” as he made his first public address since winning the disputed poll.

Emmerson Mnangagwa spoke at the Heroes’ Day holiday to commemorate the lives of those who died in the southern African country’s 1970s war against white minority rule.

Supporters of Mr Mnangagwa listen to him speak in Harare (AP)

Mr Mnangagwa was to have been inaugurated on Sunday, but the swearing-in ceremony was postponed because of the legal challenge to the election results lodged by the main opposition MDC party at the Constitutional Court.

The July 30 vote was largely peaceful and many had hoped it would usher in a new era, but the capital Harare was rocked by post-election protests in which the military opened fire, killing six people.

- Press Association