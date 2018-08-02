Zimbabwean leader appeals for calm after election violence

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa says his government has been in touch with the main opposition leader in an attempt to ease tensions after election-related violence in the country’s capital.

Mr Mnangagwa also tweeted that he wants an “independent investigation” into the clashes in Harare, saying those responsible “should be identified and brought to justice”.

Three people were killed after soldiers moved into Harare on Wednesday, firing live rounds and beating protesters.

Police have said they requested the military’s help because they were “unable to cope”.

We have been in communication with Nelson Chamisa to discuss how to immediately diffuse the situation, and we must maintain this dialogue in order to protect the peace we hold dear.



— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 2, 2018

The government has condemned the opposition over the protesters who threw rocks and set fires after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said the ruling Zanu-PF party had won a parliamentary majority in the election on Monday.

The opposition claims it was cheated of victory by a commission allegedly biased towards the government. The electoral commission says the vote was credible.

Authorities said the military will remain in the capital until “this situation is over”.

Home affairs minister Obert Mpofu accused the opposition of using the presence of international election observers to “grandstand” and cause “anarchy”.

I am therefore calling for an independent investigation into what occurred in Harare yesterday. We believe in transparency and accountability, and those responsible should be identified and brought to justice.



— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 2, 2018

The opposition and Western election observers have urged that results of the presidential election be released as soon as possible, with Mr Mnangagwa being challenged by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

Zimbabwe’s electoral commission said “some time tomorrow” it will reveal when the result will be announced.

- Press Association