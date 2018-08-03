Zimbabwe police break up opposition event amid election turmoil

Zimbabwean police with batons and shields have broken up a press conference by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, who has alleged that the presidential election was rigged.

Police have chased away reporters without explanation, and there was no sign of Mr Chamisa.

The electoral commission announced that President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former enforcer of longtime leader Robert Mugabe, had narrowly won Monday’s vote.

The opposition has threatened to challenge what they call the “fake” election results in court.

Mr Chamisa has claimed vote-rigging was behind his election defeat, and he said he intends to challenge the results.

- Press Association
