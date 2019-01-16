Zimbabwe police arrest prominent government critic

Zimbabwe police armed with AK-47 rifles have arrested the activist and pastor Evan Mawarire from his home in Harare.

Mr Mawarire organised the ThisFlag campaign in 2016 which sparked a string of nationwide anti-government protests.

He was arrested for allegedly inciting violence in the protests against the government’s increase in fuel prices. Women inspect their stalls at a market after they were destroyed during demonstrations over the hike in fuel prices in Harare (AP)

Several people were killed on Monday when the military moved in the capital to quell the demonstrations and opened fire on crowds of people.

Beatrice Mtetwa, Mr Mawarire’s lawyer, said: “They are alleging that he incited violence through Twitter and other forms of social media in the central business district.”

Streets are deserted in Harare as a general strike continues for a third day to protest over the government’s decision to more than double the price of fuel.

Zimbabwe’s largest telecoms company, Econet, has sent text messages to customers saying it has been forced by the government to shut down internet service.

“The matter is beyond our control,” the firm said.

- Press Association