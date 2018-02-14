Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai dies

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has died at the age of 65, a spokesman for his MDC party has said.

Elias Mudzuri, a vice president of the MDC, said Mr Tsvangirai died on Wednesday evening in a Johannesburg hospital. He had been battling colon cancer for two years.

Mr Tsvangirai for years was the most potent challenger to long-time ruler Robert Mugabe and even became prime minister in an uncomfortable coalition government.

Mr Tsvangirai came tantalisingly close to winning power in 2008 when he got the most votes in the national election, but according to official results, he was just short of the more than 50% majority needed to win outright.

He boycotted the run-off, citing widespread violence against his supporters, handing Mr Mugabe the victory.

