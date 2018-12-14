YouTuber banned from TV studios and theme parks after Big Brother trespass

A YouTuber from England who trespassed into the Big Brother House and Thorpe Park, where he climbed a rollercoaster, has been banned from TV studios and theme parks across much of the UK.

Ally Law, of Southampton, scaled the 205ft (62.5m) Stealth ride in July last year with a camera, and in January this year unlawfully entered the Big Brother House with a friend.

The 21-year-old has been given an interim criminal behaviour order (CBO) which applies across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The order bans him from entering any film or TV studio, areas of a bridge or building not open to the public, any commercial property outside business hours, and any property owned by Merlin Entertainments.

He is also banned from inciting others to do so and from posting on social media or sharing footage or photographs of any production in any studio in England, Northern Ireland or Wales.

Law's YouTube channel has more than two million subscribers and features videos entitled Sneaking Into West Ham Stadium and Sneaking Into Butlins Holiday Resort.

In the About section it reads: "Just sharing my best attempt at life with you all, Enjoy."

Inspector Nick Pinkerton, from Surrey Police, said: "Ally Law has offended all over the country and we used evidence from all over in our application because we know that he has been causing numerous police forces issues for some time."

He criticised Law for "behaving so recklessly" and said he hoped the order, which had taken a year to put in place, would stop him "wasting valuable police resources in the future".

Mr Pinkerton said the police efforts in this instance should set a precedent giving forces more powers, rather than companies having to rely on "spending thousands of pounds taking civil action against named urban explorers and taking out injunctions to try and protect their property".

Any breach of the conditions could see Law arrested and, if convicted, face a possible five-year jail sentence.

A full CBO hearing is due to be held at St Albans Magistrates' Court on March 5 next year.