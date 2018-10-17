YouTube returns after 'weird' outage takes site offline

YouTube has apologised after technical issues took the site offline for more than an hour overnight on Wednesday.

The Google-owned video hosting website initially tweeted to say it was aware of issues around accessing YouTube and its YouTube TV and Music subscription services.

We're back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know. https://t.co/NVU5GP7Sy6 — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

The company said it was investigating the issue, before reporting it had been fixed almost 90 minutes later. No further comment on the cause of the incident has been released.

“We’re back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know,” the company said in a post to its official Twitter account.

YouTube is back. Sorry to everyone who was impacted. Thank you to the teams who resolved this. https://t.co/703DvCgzE5 — Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) October 17, 2018

YouTube chief executive Susan Wojcicki also tweeted her own apology, saying “sorry to everyone who was impacted” and thanking the teams who resolved the issue.

The issue follows a technical problem for Twitter on Tuesday, when the code used to send notifications to user’s phones began appearing on screens around the world.

You know those red bubbles that appear when you get notifications? Usually, you wouldn’t see this in numbers and code, but that’s how we talk to your phone so you get those notifications. It's fixed, we're good. https://t.co/JA71hewEvS — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 16, 2018

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey acknowledged the issue and said the social media site was “on it”, before the company’s support team later confirmed the issue had been resolved, describing it as “weird”.

- Press Association