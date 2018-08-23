You can now pretend to be an astronaut with Nasa’s new selfie app

Most of us can only ever dream of going to space but Nasa wants to make you feel like you’ve been there and done that with its new space selfie app.

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the launch of its Spitzer Space Telescope, the US space agency has released a Nasa Selfies app for iOS and Android phones.

The Nasa Selfies app allows users to share selfies in front of cosmic landscapes (Nasa/JPL-Caltech)

The app allows users to upload their photos into the helmet of an astronaut suit and choose a cosmic background image taken by the Spitzer.

There are currently 30 eye-catching images to choose from, including distant star clusters such as the Crab Nebula, Cassiopeia A and the Helix Nebula, and Nasa says more images from human spaceflight missions will be added in the future.

The new Exoplanet Excursions VR app gives users a guided tour of the TRAPPIST-1 planetary system (Nasa/JPL-Caltech)

The agency has also made available a new VR experience that takes people on a guided tour of the exoplanets of the TRAPPIST-1 system – located 39.6 light-years away from our sun.

The Exoplanet Excursions VR app is available on Facebook’s Oculus and HTC’s Vive.

And for those using desktops and smartphones, a 360-degree video is also available on the Spitzer YouTube page.

- Press Association