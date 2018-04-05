Wrestling star 'Luscious' Johnny Valiant killed while crossing road in US

Former professional wrestling champion "Luscious" Johnny Valiant has died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a road in the US.

The Allegheny County medical examiner said 71-year-old Thomas Sullivan died on Wednesday morning in hospital.

He was struck just before 5.30am while crossing a road in Ross Township, about 8 miles (12km) northwest of Pittsburgh.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer “Luscious” Johnny Valiant reportedly passed away this morning at the age of 71. https://t.co/vNfhyVo3Pb — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2018

Police told WPXI-TV the World Wrestling Entertainment hall of fame star was not on a crossing and the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The WWE says Valiant won the world tag team championships in 1974 with James Fanning as The Valiant Brothers.

He partnered with "Gentleman" Jerry Valiant to win the world tag team championships in 1979.

He also managed Hulk Hogan in the 1980s.

- PA