Worst could be yet to come as tens of thousands displaced in Yemen, report warns

A Saudi-led coalition's offensive against Shiite rebels along Yemen's west coast has displaced tens of thousands of Yemeni civilians, according to an international rights group.

Yemenis walk past rubble after deadly airstrikes in and near the presidential compound, in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, May. 7, 2018. Airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Shiite rebels targeted the presidency building in the heart of the Yemeni capital on Monday

The report by Amnesty International said Yemeni escapees described "terrifying mortar attacks, air strikes, landmines and other dangers" as coalition forces attempt to retake the rebel-held areas along the country's west coast.

Amnesty said the coalition's offensive has sent Yemenis fleeing to government-held areas including Aden, warning that "the worst could be yet to come".

Citing the United Nations, the report said fighting along Yemen's west coast has displaced 100,000 people in recent months, mostly from Hodeida province.

The Saudi-led coalition backing an internationally recognised government has been at war with the Iran-allied rebels known as Houthis in Yemen for more than three years.

- PA