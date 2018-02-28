Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles hold church commitment

Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles have drunk holy wine and exchanged wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania-based church.

The event at the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland led a nearby school to cancel classes.

Rev. Sean Moon has placed his “rod of iron” by the constitution to protect it pic.twitter.com/YwYjBuH3wK — Eric Deabill (@ericdeabill) February 28, 2018

The Rev Sean Moon, who leads the church, said in a prayer that God gave people the right to bear arms.

Mr Moon is the son of the Rev Sun Myung Moon, a self-proclaimed messiah who founded the Unification Church, often described as a cult.

The sanctuary believes the AR-15 symbolises the "rod of iron" in the book of Revelation, and encouraged couples to bring the weapons to the ceremony.

Blessing with rifles out continues in Korean. Sanctuary is completely filled so some couples have taken up space in the overfill seating area. Rev. Sun Myung "Sean" Moon has not yet entered the ceremony. @FOX56WOLF pic.twitter.com/kF4y7dDcB6 — Katie Berlin (@katieberlintv) February 28, 2018

An AR-15 was used in Valentine's Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Outside the church a protester held a sign calling the group an "armed cult".

PA