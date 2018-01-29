Women protest against compulsory hijab in Iran

Social media postings have shown at least five women in Iran protesting against the obligatory Muslim headscarf by taking theirs off and waving them on sticks.

Masoud Sarabi, who witnessed one of the protests, confirmed the authenticity of a video shot on Tehran's Enghelab Street.

The others appeared to be authentic, but the Associated Press could not independently verify them.

The women appear to be following the lead of a 31-year-old protester identified as Vida Movahed, who took off her headscarf on the same street in December.



A female demonstrator was arrested in Tehran for protesting against compulsory hijab. That hasn't stopped many other brave women in different cities such as Shiraz, Bojnoor, Isfahan who have also taken to the streets protesting. pic.twitter.com/1wDmuN2w66 — masih alinejad (@AlinejadMasih) January 29, 2018

She was detained for a few weeks and then released.

Women showing their hair in public can be jailed for up to two months and fined $25 (€20).

