Woman 'used wrong form of silicone in buttock procedure'

A bootleg beautician accused of killing a woman after botching a buttock procedure used the "wrong form" of silicone, a court has heard.

Donna Francis is wanted in the US after allegedly injecting liquid silicone into 34-year-old Kelly Mayhew at a house in Queens, New York City, in May 2015.

Kelly Mayhew

The substance, which stays in the body permanently, caused systemic emboli, fatally restricting Ms Mayhew's bloodflow to her vital organs, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard on Monday.

Mother-of-one Francis, 37, is said to have been present as medical staff battled to save Ms Mayhew's life, but moved to the UK the next day.

Prosecutor Catherine Brown said: "It is alleged that Ms Francis was involved in the injection of cosmetic liquid silicone through the tissue of Ms Mayhew's buttocks.

"That silicone being in the wrong form caused systemic emboli which led to the death of Ms Mayhew."

Francis, who wore black and rocked back and forth throughout the hearing, was arrested in the UK in May 2017.

She is wanted in the US over criminally negligent homicide and unauthorised practice of a profession.

Forensic psychiatrist Andrew Forrester told the court that Francis is suffering from a non-psychotic moderate to severe depressive episode and said he was concerned her mental state could worsen.

Dr Forrester said: "The fact of an order of extradition and the removal of her from her daughter would be significant factors likely to cause a deterioration in her condition and could provoke suicidal intentions."

He also expressed concerns about conditions in US jails and sought assurances that Francis would have full access to psychiatric treatments.

Francis, of Loughton, Essex, will appear at court again on Tuesday.

Digital Desk