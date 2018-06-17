Woman injures two people with box cutter in France
A woman crying Allahu akbar, God is great in Arabic, has injured two people with a box cutter at a supermarket in southern France, French media said.
Europe 1 radio quoted the prosecutor of Toulon as saying that a customer in the store in La Seyne-sur-Mer was injured in the chest in the Sunday morning attack and taken to hospital.
A woman at the market’s cash register was injured too, but less seriously.
The radio station reported that Toulon prosecutor Bernard Marchal said the attacker has been detained.
- Press Association
