Woman injured after pallet of bricks falls on her dies in London

A 29-year-old woman who was injured after being hit by bricks which fell from a building site in east London on Tuesday has died, Scotland Yard said.

Scotland Yard said: "The woman died in hospital at 10:40hrs on Thursday, 29 March. Her next of kin have been informed.

"Formal identification awaits. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

"Officers were called at 09:38hrs on Tuesday, 27 March to Burdett Road at the junction with St Pauls Way, E3.

Mile End building collapse on Burdett road ... pic.twitter.com/Dtrgf9bULD — Rohan Khan (@fourthkhan) March 27, 2018

A woman had been struck by debris falling from a building site crane.

"London Ambulance Service attended and the woman was taken to an east London hospital, where she was in a critical condition.

"A man at the scene was also treated for shock.

"Officers from Tower Hamlets CID are investigating in consultation with the Health and Safety Executive."