Woman in court on attempted murder charge after alleged stabbing in Barnsley

A woman has appeared at court charged with attempted murder after a man was allegedly stabbed in a town centre.

Ayaan Ali, of Isleworth, west London, appeared at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with attempted murder, affray and possession of an offensive weapon, South Yorkshire Police said.

The force added that the 28-year-old has now been remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on October 8.

A police officer in Barnsley town centre after the alleged stabbing (Danny Lawson/PA)

Police received multiple calls from around 8.20am on Saturday, after one man suffered minor injuries following an alleged stabbing in Barnsley.

Chief Superintendent Scott Green, district commander for Barnsley, warned against social media speculation in relation to the incident, adding that much of it has been inaccurate and has created “a lot of fear and distress locally”.

