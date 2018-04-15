Woman in 30s stabbed to death in South London

A woman in her 30s has been stabbed to death in south London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to a residential address in Sudbourne Road, Brixton, at around 6.36pm on Sunday.

The woman was found suffering from stab wounds, and despite the efforts of paramedics, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody at a south London police station.

It is believed the victim and man arrested were known to each other.

Officers from the Homicide and Major Crime Command have been informed, and a crime scene is in place.

