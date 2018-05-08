Woman hurt in noxious substance attack in south London

A woman has been injured in an acid attack in Brixton, south London.

Reports on social media described the victim, who is aged in her twenties, being hosed down with water by firefighters.

Police in Lambeth, who were called by ambulance crews to Brixton Road at around 1.45pm on Tuesday, said that the woman may have been travelling on a bus.

This comes after three people were hurt when they were doused with a “noxious substance” during a fight between two groups in Shacklewell Lane in Hackney, east London, at around 5.20am on Sunday.

