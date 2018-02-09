Woman gets reduced sentence after getting sterilised on judge's suggestion

An Oklahoma woman convicted of using a counterfeit cheque has received a reduced sentence after getting medically sterilised at the suggestion of a judge.

The Oklahoman reports that US district judge Stephen Friot showed leniency to 34-year-old Summer Thyme Creel during her sentencing because she had surgery to prevent pregnancies.

Judge Friot had suggested the medical procedure in a June order, noting that Creel had relinquished parental rights to six of her seven children.

Creel was sentenced to a year in federal prison and three years on supervised release. She also was ordered to pay more than $15,200 (€12,400) in restitution.

Creel pleaded guilty last year to using a counterfeit cheque at a Walmart in Moore in 2014. She faced a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.