Woman dies after becoming stuck in clothing bin

A woman has died after becoming stuck inside a clothing bin in Toronto, Canada.

Toronto Police believe the death to be accidental, according to CBC news.

The woman’s death comes just after The Canadian Press revealed that at least seven people have died in similar circumstances across Canada.

File image of Clothing bin

Vancouver alone has had five similar deaths in less than four years.

In July 2018, a woman was found dead after becoming trapped in a clothing bin in Vancouver.

A 34-year-old man died in Vancouver on December 30, after becoming stuck in a different clothing bin’s opening.

The local government announced last week on its website that the majority of its clothing bins have since been removed with the remainder to be removed this year.