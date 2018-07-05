Woman bailed by US court over protest at Statue Of Liberty

A woman who climbed the base of the Statue Of Liberty on the Fourth of July has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanour trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Therese Okoumou appeared today before a US federal judge in New York who granted her release without bail.

Her lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

The National Park Service evacuated more than 4,000 visitors off Liberty Island as a precaution.

A group that organised an immigration protest at the statue earlier on Wednesday said she had taken part in unfurling a banner at the statue’s pedestal.

Okoumou told police she was protesting against the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the US-Mexico border illegally.

- Press Association