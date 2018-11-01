Woman arrested after three teenagers shot in Oklahoma

A woman is in custody after three teenagers were shot, one fatally, in eastern Oklahoma, authorities say.

The shooting was reported on Thursday morning at a home about 35 miles south-west of Tulsa.

Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice says an 18-year-old man was killed and two teenage girls were wounded, one critically.

Mr Rice said a 39-year-old woman, believed to be the mother, is in custody.

Beggs High School Superintendent Brian Terry told reporters that all three victims were students at the school.

- PA