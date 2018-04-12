Woman and child stabbed to death in German subway station

A woman and her child have died after being stabbed by her ex-husband at a busy subway station in central Hamburg, police said.

The knife attack happened on Thursday morning at the Jungfernstieg station in Germany's second-biggest city.

Parts of the train lines were temporarily shut down as police responded.

The assailant, who was the child's father, was arrested, police said.

None of those involved was identified and it was not clear what triggered the attack.

Firefighters treat an injured person at a subway station in Hamburg, Germany, today. Photo: Tnn/dpa via AP.

- Press Association