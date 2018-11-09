Wildfires triggers evacuation order from Malibu

A raging wildfire in southern California has triggered a mandatory evacuation order for the entire beachside city of Malibu.

The fire broke out on Thursday north west of Los Angeles and roared south, jumping the US 101 freeway early on Friday and sweeping into the Santa Monica Mountains.

Malibu, known as the home of many Hollywood stars, has about 13,000 residents and lies along 21 miles of coast at the southern foot of the mountain range.

Los Angeles County Fire Department tweeted that the fire is heading towards the ocean, punctuating the message with the declaration: "Imminent threat!"

- Press Association