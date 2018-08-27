White House flags back at full-staff following John McCain’s death

Flags at the White House were back at full-staff on Monday as Senate leaders of both parties formally requested they remain lowered to honour John McCain.

US President Donald Trump also passed up several chances to comment on Mr McCain, with whom he had frequently traded criticism.

The flags at the White House had been lowered a day earlier but were back up on Monday in a break with tradition. That brought complaints from both right and left, including the American Legion.

“On behalf of The American Legion’s two million wartime veterans, I strongly urge you to make an appropriate presidential proclamation noting Senator McCain’s death and legacy of service to our nation, and that our nation’s flag be half-staffed through his internment,” said a statement to Mr Trump from Denise Rohan, the organisation’s national commander.

‪Nat’l Cmdr Denise Rohan sent the following letter to President Trump, urging the White House to issue a proclamation… Posted by The American Legion National Headquarters on Monday, August 27, 2018

Aides to Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic leader Chuck Schumer requested that the Department of Defence keeps flags at government buildings lowered until the sunset after Mr McCain is buried in Annapolis, Maryland, next Sunday.

That is standard procedure when a member of the Senate passes away. Mr McCain served in the chamber for six terms, most recently as chairman of the Armed Services Committee.

Mr McCain was a frequent critic of Mr Trump on everything from his leadership style to his Russia policy. Mr Trump questioned the decorated Navy pilot’s Vietnam heroism and was angered by Mr McCain’s vote to kill the president’s “Obamacare” repeal.

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

Mr McCain died on Saturday at 81 after a 13-month struggle with brain cancer. Mr Trump tweeted condolences to Mr McCain’s family but made no reference to the Arizona senator.

US Flag Code states that flags be lowered “on the day of death and the following day for a Member of Congress”.

After Democrat Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts died in 2009, then-president Barack Obama ordered flags at the White House flown at half-staff for five days.

- Press Association