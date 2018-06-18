White House aims to reduce satellite clutter in space

The White House is establishing a new policy for reducing satellite clutter in space.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the new space policy directive, as the National Space Council convenes.

The new policy calls for providing a safe and secure environment up in orbit, as satellite traffic increases.

President Trump participates in a meeting of the National Space Council.



Watch live ➡️ https://t.co/EmsdctGWtd pic.twitter.com/2gJHTJ3VR3 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 18, 2018

It also sets up new guidelines for satellite design and operation, to avoid collisions and spacecraft break-ups.

WATCH LIVE: The National Space Council meets today and will be joined by @POTUS Trump. This President took a critical step to secure America’s place as the world leader in space by relaunching the National Space Council. https://t.co/SpcHpqUWIV #NextFrontier — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) June 18, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence heads the recently revived space council.

Cabinet members will take part in the afternoon meeting at the White House, as well as Nasa Administrator Jim Bridenstine, retired astronauts and scientists.

The council’s executive secretary, Scott Pace, told reporters before the meeting that space is becoming increasingly congested and current guidelines are inadequate to address the challenge.

- Press Association