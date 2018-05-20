What next for the newlyweds? Honeymoon on hold for Harry and Meghan

Britain's Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan are expected to return to normal life later today and bid farewell to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh after spending the night at Windsor Castle.

Meghan has already spoken of her desire to “hit the ground running” as she becomes a full-time royal.

On Tuesday, the couple, who were given the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex by the Queen, will join Charles and Camilla on the lawns of Buckingham Palace for a Prince of Wales 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration.

The outdoor event marks the heir to the throne’s milestone birthday – which falls in November – by recognising Charles’ patronages and military affiliations as well as others involved in charities supported by the royal.

The Prince of Wales accompanied Ms. Meghan Markle down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel today. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/3iI1aYC9YK — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 19, 2018

The couple will not immediately leave for their honeymoon, but will remain in the UK for a period before taking the traditional break.

Countries like Botswana – which offer stunning wildlife, breathtaking scenery and, importantly, privacy from prying eyes – could be top of the list.

But the couple may first spend a few days here in Ireland, according to reports, making their inaugural overseas trip as a married couple to the Republic, while their honeymoon is put on hold for a period.

Botswana is a place Harry loves and knows well, and he reportedly whisked his fiancee to the southern African country in 2017 to mark her 36th birthday.

- Press Association