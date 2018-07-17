What happened with the key Brexit votes in the UK?

The British Government has lost its second Brexit vote in the UK's House of Commons, and first over the Trade Bill.

– What happened in the Commons?

New clause 17, led by Tory MP Phillip Lee, was supported by 305 votes to 301 – majority four.

It requires the British Government to seek continued UK participation in the European medicines regulatory network as a negotiating objective.

New clause 18, led by a group of backbench Tory MPs, was defeated by 307 votes to 301 – majority six.

It attempted to ensure keeping the UK in a customs union with the EU was a negotiating objective in certain circumstances.

I‘m delighted that @HouseofCommons voted for my amendment to the #Brexit #TradeBill. It’s now a negotiating objective for the Government to keep our supply of medicines open after #Brexit. I’m just sorry that it came to a vote: this is something the Govt should have embraced... https://t.co/gXLoNvxpSJ — Dr Phillip Lee MP (@DrPhillipLeeMP) July 17, 2018

– How did Conservative MPs vote?

Twelve Tories rebelled on each vote to support the amendments. A group of 11 Tories voted aye on both amendments while Jeremy Lefroy supported new clause 17 and former minister Guto Bebb supported new clause 18.

There were 290 of the 316 Tory MPs who voted against new clause 17 and 292 who voted against new clause 18.

Two Tory MPs acted as tellers for the noes on both votes.

How did your MP vote on the #TradeBill? https://t.co/QieH23zbav pic.twitter.com/m1F3zHBGrh — UK House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) July 17, 2018

– How did Labour MPs vote?

For Labour, 240 of its 258 MPs supported new clause 17 and zero voted no, while 237 supported new clause 18 and four voted no.

Frank Field, Graham Stringer and John Mann were the three to switch – voting in favour of new clause 17 but voting against new clause 18.

Two Labour MPs acted as tellers for the ayes on both votes.

Just how low will your govt stoop @theresa_may? When @andrealeadsom delayed proxy voting motions, she *assured* those of us who were pregnant that we would be paired when necessary. Today your govt broke that agreement - @BrandonLewis paired with me but voted. Desperate stuff. pic.twitter.com/CcgF7z8MOV — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) July 17, 2018

– And the other parties?

After criticism of its whipping operation on Monday, the Liberal Democrats ensured the 11 MPs available to vote were present to support the two amendments.

Former minister Jo Swinson, who recently had a baby, tweeted that she was paired with Tory MP Brandon Lewis as she was unable to vote – but the division list showed he participated in the votes.

Ms Swinson labelled it “desperate stuff” by the Government.

The SNP also had 33 of its 35 MPs through the division lobbies in support of the motions.

– What happens next?

The Trade Bill goes before the British House of Lords at a later date, where it is likely peers will inflict further defeats on the Government.

Any amendments made in the Lords will have to be considered by MPs, which could cause further problems for the Government.

- Press Association