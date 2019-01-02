What could the EuroMillions winner buy with their €127m jackpot?
A UK ticket-holder claimed the £115m (€127.8m) jackpot in the first EuroMillions draw of 2019.
But what could the fourth-biggest winner in UK history buy with the £114,969,775.70 (€127,825,000) jackpot?
Here, we take a look at some of the options:
319 of the latest Rolls Royce Phantom VIII, which has a starting price of £360,000 (€400,000).
23,740 annual season tickets from Brighton to London, which cost 4,844 (€5,385) following Wednesday’s 3.1% price hike.
575 tickets to space with Virgin Galactic.
Sir Richard Branson’s company plans to charge just under £200,000 (€222,362) for the trip.
153,538 iPhone XRs. The Apple handset costs £749 (€832)
1,939 nights in the Royal Penthouse Suite at Hotel President Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland. The most expensive suite in the world costs 75,000 US dollars (€65,907) per night.
Pay Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus contract for more than four years. The deal was worth £510,483 (€567,561) a week when he signed in 2018.
460 dresses worn by Kate Middleton at her wedding in 2011. The outfit, by Sarah Burton, set the soon-to-be duchess back £250,000 (€277,900)
Pay the starting salary for at least 5,758 police constables in England for £19,971 (€22,204) each.
