West Hollywood declares Stormy Daniels Day

Stormy Daniels, the porn actress who is suing Donald Trump, has been was praised as a heroine as she received the key to the city of West Hollywood.

About 100 people cheered and chanted “Stormy! Stormy!” as she appeared outside an adult entertainment store called Chi Chi LaRue’s.

Mayor John Duran officially declared it Stormy Daniels Day and presented her with the key to the city.

“This community has a history of standing up to bullies and speaking truth to power, and I’m so lucky to be a part of it,” Daniels said.

Happy Stormy Daniels Day! She is smart and sweet and sexy! Fight on Stormy ! #StormyDanielsDay #Resisters pic.twitter.com/FH05u7lAWW — JohnDuran (@JohnDuran) May 24, 2018

Mr Duran called Daniels a modern-day Lady Godiva who “has had to bear the slings and arrows of attacks not only from people all over this country, but from the most powerful person on the planet”.

Daniels and her lawyers are “fighting back for all of us to get our country back into our hands”, he added.

Outside the store, a mannequin was adorned with a T-shirt with pink letters reading #TeamStormy. A banner with the city’s logo said “#resist”.

Stormy Daniels receives the key to the city of West Hollywood (Ringo HW Chiu/AP)

A liberal city of 35,000 with a huge LGBT population, West Hollywood has declared itself a sanctuary city and a “safe space” for people of all nationalities and immigration status.

Its council has vehemently opposed what it considers to be Trump administration bigotry and discrimination. Last year, the council approved a resolution calling on the US House of Representatives to impeach the president.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has starred in dozens of adult films. She also has been appearing at strip clubs across the country since gaining notoriety for her ties to the president.

She alleges that she had an affair with Mr Trump in 2006 and has sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

She contends the agreement is invalid because Mr Trump never signed it.

She is also suing the president and his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, alleging defamation.

While Mr Trump has denied the affair, Mr Cohen has acknowledged paying Daniels 130,000 dollars (£100,000) as part of the non-disclosure agreement.

