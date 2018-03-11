West End power cut leaves London in darkness

A power cut has plunged London's busy West End into darkness.

Old Compton Street in Soho, central London in darkness following a power cut. Pic: Ryan Hooper/PA Wire

The power cut struck on Sunday at about 6pm, triggering reports of theatres and businesses being blacked out.

Engineers are working to try and repair the problem which has struck the area in the heart of London including Soho, Piccadilly Circus and Oxford Circus, according to UK Power Networks, which maintains electricity cables and lines across London.

A spokesman apologised for the power cut, adding: "We have got staff currently on site to restore supplies.

"There are approximately 150 customers that are impacted. We are working as quickly as possible to restore supplies."

- PA