West Bank woman dies after settlers throw stones at car

Palestinians in the northern West Bank say a woman has been killed after being struck in the head by a stone thrown by Israeli settlers.

A relative says Aisha Rabi, 48, was travelling with her husband and two daughters to their home in Bidya early on Saturday when their vehicle was pelted with stones.

Her cousin, Isam Rabi, says she was struck in the head and rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

He says her husband saw a small group of settlers nearby.

Israeli police say they are investigating.

The area is near several ultra-nationalist Jewish settlements.

Last Sunday, a Palestinian assailant killed two Israelis in a nearby settlement. And on Thursday, a Palestinian man stabbed and wounded an Israeli soldier, raising the possibility of a revenge attack.

