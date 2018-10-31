'We're grateful to God,' says husband of woman who escapes death penalty over blasphemy

Pakistan’s top court has acquitted a Christian woman who was sentenced to death in 2010 on blasphemy charges, a landmark ruling that could ignite mass protests or violence by hardline Islamists.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar announced the verdict to a packed courtroom and ordered Asia Bibi released. She had been held at an undisclosed location for security reasons and is expected to leave the country.

The charges against Ms Bibi date back to a hot day in 2009 when she went to get water for her and her fellow farm workers.

Two Muslim women refused to drink from a container used by a Christian, and a few days later, a mob accused her of blasphemy. She was convicted and sentenced to death.

The mere rumour of blasphemy can ignite mob violence and lynchings in Pakistan, and combating alleged blasphemy has become a central rallying cry for hardline Islamists.

Salman Taseer, the governor of Punjab province, was shot and killed by one of his guards in 2011 for defending Ms Bibi and criticising the misuse of the blasphemy law.

The assassin, Mumtaz Qadri, has been celebrated as a martyr by hardliners since he was hanged for the killing, with millions visiting a shrine set up for him near Islamabad.

Ahead of the verdict, Khadim Hussain Rizvi, a hardline cleric who has brought tens of thousands of people into the streets for past rallies, called on his supporters to gather in all major cities to express their love for the prophet and to protest if Ms Bibi was released.

Authorities have stepped up security at churches around the country.

Shortly after the ruling, hundreds of Islamists blocked a key road linking the city of Rawalpindi with the capital, Islamabad.

Islamists in Pakistan’s largest city of Karachi and in the north-western city of Peshawar were also gathering for the protests. Similar rallies were held elsewhere. Police urged demonstrators to disperse peacefully.

Ms Bibi’s family and her lawyer say she never insulted the prophet.

In previous hearings her lawyer, Saiful Malook, pointed to contradictions in evidence from witnesses. The two Muslim women who pressed charges denied they quarrelled with her, saying her outbursts against Islam were unprovoked.

Critics of the blasphemy law have said it is used to settle personal scores or to attack minority communities. Ms Bibi’s case was closely followed internationally amid concern for Pakistan’s religious minorities, who have frequently come under attack by extremists in recent years.

Ms Bibi’s husband hailed today’s verdict.

“I am very happy. My children are very happy. We are grateful to God. We are grateful to the judges for giving us justice. We knew that she is innocent,” said Ashiq Masih.

Kelsey Zorzi, Director of Advocacy for Global Religious Freedom for ADF International said: “We welcome the decision of the Pakistani Supreme Court to overturn the conviction and death sentence of Asia Bibi. Ms Bibi has been on death row since 2010 after being convicted of blasphemy based on comments she allegedly made related to her Christian faith while drinking water by a well.

"Blasphemy laws criminalize the exercise of fundamental human rights, including freedom of speech and freedom of religion.

Ms Zorzi, who serves as President of the UN NGO Committee on Freedom of Religion or Belief at the United Nations’ Headquarters in New York, also said blasphemy laws directly violate international law.

She said: "All people have the right to freely choose, and live out their faith. We, therefore, urge all governments to uphold this right by ceasing enforcement and initiating repeal of their blasphemy laws."

