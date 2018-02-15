Well-known faces call out for stricter gun control after Florida shooting

At least 17 people died yesterday after a 19-year-old opened fire at an American High School in Parkland, Florida.

Since the news broke, a host of well-known faces have called for the American government to implement stricter gun control laws.

Kim Kardashian West was the first A-lister to have her say.

Followed quickly by Ellen DeGeneres, Reese Witherspoon, and Bette Midler.

Actress Julianne Moore took to her social platforms to ask, “what will it take to change our nation’s gun laws?”

Other celebrities have paid tributes to the victims using the tag, #PrayforParkland.


By Anna O'Donoghue

