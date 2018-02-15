Well-known faces call out for stricter gun control after Florida shooting

At least 17 people died yesterday after a 19-year-old opened fire at an American High School in Parkland, Florida.

Since the news broke, a host of well-known faces have called for the American government to implement stricter gun control laws.

Kim Kardashian West was the first A-lister to have her say.

We owe it to our children and our teachers to keep them safe while at school. Prayers won't do this: action will. Congress, please do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 15, 2018

Followed quickly by Ellen DeGeneres, Reese Witherspoon, and Bette Midler.

Heartbroken over the news of another school shooting. This is the 18th in 45 days of 2018. Students & teachers shouldn't have to fear for their safety. We must do more to prevent these senseless acts of gun violence. My heart is w/ the people in Parkland, FL. Enough is enough. — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) February 15, 2018

Another school shooting, this in FLA. Congrats to the spineless cowards who do nothing to help us stem this horrific epidemic, ie CONGRESS — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 14, 2018

No words, no actions, no laws are enough until we end this epidemic of school shootings in our country. My heart is with the students and parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 14, 2018

Actress Julianne Moore took to her social platforms to ask, “what will it take to change our nation’s gun laws?”

The 18th school shooting in the US since January. It is heartbreaking. What will it take to change our nation’s gun laws ??? @Everytown @MomsDemand #FloridaHighSchool — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) February 14, 2018

Other celebrities have paid tributes to the victims using the tag, #PrayforParkland.