Welfare officer stabbed by 'ideal pupil' in Britain thought she was about to be hugged

A school welfare officer was "thrown about by the force and ferocity of the attack upon her" when she was stabbed in the face and chest by a teenage "ideal pupil", a judge has been told.

The welfare officer was seriously injured by the teenager in the attack in her office in September last year, Hull Crown Court heard.

The girl came "flying" into the office in the school and the inclusion support officer, whose job is to help students with problems, initially thought she was about to be hugged.

QC for the prosecution said: "She at first thought that (the girl) was going to hug her but then felt a thud to her chest and realised that she had been injured or possibly stabbed.

"As she stood to her feet in an effort to defend herself, (the girl) used the knife that she possessed to stab her in the face and then tried to rain further blows down upon her with the knife."

The prosecutor said the welfare officer grabbed the girl’s wrist but "the blows kept coming and she was thrown about by the force and ferocity of the attack upon her".

The prosecutor said the welfare officer began screaming for help but, as she tried to get out of the door, the girl repeatedly slammed it shut.

He told the judge: "The attack only ended because of the bravery of other members of staff who intervened.

"Principal amongst them was a cleaner and lunchtime supervisor.

"She heard the screams for help and ran into the room and forcibly separated (the girl) from (the welfare officer), thereby preventing her from continuing her attack."

The prosecutor said the cleaner and lunchtime supervisor was then helped by another teacher who restrained the girl.

The court heard that the welfare officer’s injuries were initially thought to be life-threatening.

One knife wound went into her lung. She also suffered a gash across her cheek which went through to her mouth and which has still not healed, leaving her scarred and constantly having to hold a towel against her face.

The prosecutor said the girl had a "stable home life and there does not appear to be any indication that her behaviour at home was ever violent or disruptive".

He said "She was described as an ideal pupil in that she was bright and able, was in many top sets, was expected to achieve excellent exam results and was never in trouble or in need of disciplinary intervention."

The girl, who cannot be named, admitted wounding with intend to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article at a previous hearing. A charge of attempted murder was dropped.

She was due to be sentenced on Friday but the judge postponed sentencing for a week after the teenager’s QC did not make the hearing in Hull due to a error.

QC for the prosecution said that some of the girl’s friends had spoken to the welfare officer about her well-being, especially relating to self-harming.

But, he said, the girl had never sought the welfare officer’s help.

The prosecutor said the girl was continuing to self-harm at the time of the attack.

He said the attack was clearly planned as she had brought the three inch long (7.6cm) knife from home and deleted all her social media and text messages.

At a previous hearing, when the girl first appeared before magistrates, the court was told that worrying notes were found in her bedroom.

According to the prosecutor on that occasion, one note said she would "go out with a bang in Year 11" and another said: "I’m not scared about giving up anymore. It’s already happened. Giving up is an opportunity and now I will take it. Take. Take Take."

The prosecutor said witnesses to the attack "describe her as showing no emotion of any sort" and said she said nothing.

One pupil saw the welfare officer open the door to her office at least three or four times "only for the defendant to force it closed each time".

Psychiatrists said that the girl had no contact with mental health services but had a long history of a depressive illness.

The prosecutor said that the girl had started to think about the attack on the "popular and well regarded member of staff" the day before.

He said: "She wanted to hurt her because (the welfare officer) was supposed the help people who had problems but had done nothing to help (the girl) with her own problems."

She told a psychiatrist she was annoyed that the welfare officer had joked to her about nearly falling in some water when she had previously told a friend she was thinking of jumping off a bridge.

The prosecutor said the girl decided to use a knife "to make sure it would hurt".

The girl sat in the glass-fronted dock with a woman security officer. She bowed her head for most of the hearing.

Her parents watched proceedings from the public gallery and the welfare officer, who had worked at the school for more than 24 years, was also in court.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the welfare officer said the "trauma and shock" of what happened to her has changed her life "forever".

She said she wanted to know why she was attacked.

She said: "I just want the truth", adding: "I want her not only to accept responsibly but accept the necessary consequences of her actions."

The judge apologised to her that the case could not be concluded on Friday.

He also addressed the girl’s parents, saying they were "ordinary, decent people".

The judge said: "I cannot begin to contemplate how they must feel today. It’s devastating for them as well."

He told the teenager that she will receive a "sentence of some substance".

The judge asked her if she understood and she she nodded.

The girl will be sentenced on February 2.