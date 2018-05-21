'We are leaving this world now': Inquiry hears last phone call of Grenfell victim

The final moments of a beloved father, brother and husband whose body was found outside Grenfell Tower were played at the inquiry into the disaster as his family paid tribute.

Mohamed Amied Neda, 57, who lived on the top floor of the block, died from injuries consistent with a fall.

His wife, Flora, and son, Farhad, were in hospital in comas after escaping from the west London high-rise during the blaze on June 14.

In a recording played to the room, Mr Neda, also known as Saber, said in the last phone call he made:

Goodbye, we are leaving this world now, goodbye. I hope I haven't disappointed you. Goodbye to all.

In statements read out on behalf of his brother, son and wife, Saber was described as a role model and hero.

His brother, Mohamed Aref Neda, recalled Saber's son phoning his daughter early in the morning and repeatedly saying: "Our flat is on fire and I can't find my dad."

He said: "Losing Saber was like my world came crashing down. I have faced many blows in life, losing many family members, but this was the worst.

"The way in which the fire happened, his death, and the sudden severity of it all left me with so many questions and a big void in my life that I have still not come to terms with."

He added: "It was after Farhad was discharged and days went by that the police asked us for DNA from Farhad.

"This was when the fear kicked in, the uncertainty and the heartbreak that maybe we were not going to see or hear from Saber again. Maybe we had actually lost him.

"Pretty soon after, our worst fears were confirmed and my brother was now a victim of the Grenfell fire."

He said Saber was "not only my brother but my best friend" and that the pair shared an "unbreakable" bond.

The only thing I know is that my brother was a hero. He gave up his life for his family and for others. He sacrificed himself in that fire in order to put others first. That's just the brave and selfless person that he was. That's a memory of him that I will hold in my heart for as long as I live.

Saber fled the Taliban in Afghanistan to find a new home in Britain with his wife and young son, moving into Grenfell Tower with them in 1999.

The family had lived in flat 205 on the 23rd floor of the tower, his son Farhad said in a statement read out on his behalf, adding that he grew up in a home "full of love and full of laughter".

The statement recalled his "unique" father - a popular chauffeur who always dressed smartly and encouraged him in his schooling and sporting life.

His father would drive him all over the country once he started competing at a national level in Taekwondo as a teenager, never complaining about the long distances

He was a man of "deep integrity and fairness", Farhad said, adding: "My father and I were a great team together. I felt so close to my dad, he was my best friend and is the man I admire most."

In a statement read on behalf of Saber's widow, Flora Neda, she said: "He was my husband, he was my best friend, I miss him so much. He will always be the love of my life."

She added: "It is just so sad my beloved husband will not be there with us for Farhad's wedding."

Grenfell Tower Inquiry begins with 72 seconds silence - one for each of the fire’s victims. #5News | #GrenfellInquiry | @domreynolds pic.twitter.com/TWNvi3MFva — 5News (@5_News) May 21, 2018

Earlier: 72 seconds of silence to honour Grenfell disaster dead as inquiry begins

The inquiry into the Grenfell fire disaster has begun with a 72-second silence to honour the 72 victims of the blaze.

It marked the beginning of two weeks of poignant tributes from family and friends as the first phase of the public inquiry gets under way.

Almost one year on, bereaved family and friends will paint a picture of the loved ones they lost in front of the retired judge chairing the probe, Sir Martin Moore-Bick.

The family of Logan Gomes – a baby stillborn after his mother escaped from the 21st floor – were the first relatives to speak at the central London hearing.

The words “twinkle, twinkle, little star, do you know how loved you are?” were displayed on screen, which, his father Marcio said, had been on the wall of the child’s room-to-be.

“It was our way of showing how much we loved our son, Logan,” he told the hearing.

The ultrasound of Logan Gomes shown on screen at the Grenfell Inquiry.

Pausing often as emotion overcame him, he said: “On the night we managed to escape the horrific fire at around four in the morning.

“That same evening, we found out that we had lost our son, Logan, in the hospital.”

Opening the inquiry, Sir Martin said: “In terms of loss of life the fire was the single greatest tragedy to befall this city since the end of the Second World War.

“The sight of the building engulfed in flame is indelibly printed on the memories of those who experienced an event of unimaginable horror.”

He added: “When we die, we live on in the memories of those who knew and loved us. It is fitting therefore that the opening hearings … should be dedicated to the memory of those who died.

“They will be remembered by the words and pictures chosen by the people who knew them best and loved them most, their families and friends.”

The Grenfell Tower in west London

The fire swept through Grenfell Tower in west London on June 14 last year.

Some families have chosen not to take part in the commemorations.

The commemorations are taking place at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel in south Kensington, a new venue closer to the Grenfell community.

Private rooms, quiet areas and a prayer room will be available for the bereaved, survivors and residents, while there will be counselling and NHS support.

As the hearings are taking place during Ramadan, the morning sessions are expected to adjourn for lunch at 12.45pm to allow Muslims to prepare for the 1pm prayer.

The rest of phase one of the inquiry will take place at Holborn Bars in central London, where several procedural hearings have already happened.

The probe is believed to have the largest number of core participants to date, with more than 500 survivors, bereaved families and friends, and members of the North Kensington community participating.

As of Thursday, some 533 people have been made core participants in the inquiry, including 21 children. Twenty-nine organisations are core participants.

The main hearing room has a capacity for 500 people and bereaved, survivors and residents will be reserved seats at the front each day.

- Press Association