Watchdog inspectors pay second visit to 'chemical attack' site

The global chemical weapons watchdog's inspectors have paid a second visit to the scene of an alleged chemical attack in Syria.

The team took samples during the visit to Douma.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said in a statement that samples taken by the team in the town, just east of Damascus, will be sent to OPCW-designated laboratories for analysis.

The OPCW's fact-finding mission visited Douma for the first time over the weekend, two weeks after the April 7 attack.

Their entry into the town was delayed by security fears.

More than 40 people were killed in the suspected chemical weapons attack in the town and it prompted a military response from the US, UK and France.

The OPCW team is mandated to establish whether chemical weapons were used, but not to apportion blame.

