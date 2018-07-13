Watch: Trump baby blimp takes to sky over London

9:37am

Mr Trump left Winfield House, the US Ambassador’s residence, shortly after 9am, doing a fist pump before boarding Marine One.

He is expected to view a joint US-UK special forces military demonstration at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

A lone sign near a security checkpoint read: “Anyone can be president, but should they be?”

HAPPENING NOW: “Trump baby” balloon takes to the skies over London, England. https://t.co/rmHiQ1oBfx https://t.co/vhvbzi5kd4 — ABC News (@ABC) July 13, 2018

9:30am

A huge baby blimp depicting US president Donald Trump is being flown over Parliament Square – as protests against the presidential visit continue.

The six-metre high blow-up caricature depicting Mr Trump as a baby wearing a nappy and clutching a mobile phone was given the green light by the Greater London Authority to fly near Parliament.

The group that crowd-sourced the inflatable said, while Mr Trump will not see the blimp in person as his visit does not take in the historic Palace of Westminster, they hoped it would come to the Twitter-loving president’s attention online.

(PA Graphics)

Several anti-Trump protest groups are expected to meet at Portland Place as the president has a working lunch with Theresa May at her country residence Chequers.

And with Mr Trump set to travel to Scotland on Friday evening after meeting the Queen at Windsor Castle, a rally is planned for Glasgow’s George Square.

- Press Association