Watch these reporters' struggles as they broadcast live while Hurricane Florence makes landfall

Hurricane Florence has made landfall on the east coast of the US, but not everybody is leaving the area.

As most people have either been evacuated or are staying indoors to shelter from the incoming hurricane, reporters from the US news channels are out in the middle of things doing their job.

Reporting from North Carolina Beach in the eye of the storm, Jeff Flock had a tough time staying upright as he made his piece to camera.

As his colleague in the Fox News studios said: "It's getting bad again."

Fox News reporter, absurdly reporting live from Hurricane Florence, nearly gets smoked by a flying piece of roof

Meanwhile, CNN’s John Berman was reporting from Wilmington when his cable got severed by the storm, interrupting his report from the hurricane.

The rain-soaked reporter was undeterred however and got communications back up again, saying: "My cord just literally split in two, I have the connector right now, I had to plug it back in.

"My cord is in my hand right now… some duct tape might be helpful."

RT cnnbrk "“My cord just literally split in two… some duct tape might be helpful,” says CNN’s JohnBerman, in Wilmington.



Hurricane Florence continues to deliver ferocious winds and torrential rain along the Carolina coast.



September 14, 2018

Ted from ABC7 also had trouble being heard, but it was nothing to do with his equipment.

As Ted persevered in the heavy downpours in Wilmington, his report was literally drowned out by the sound of the raindrops being whipped up by the winds.

In the middle of Hurricane Florence! Our thanks to Ted for this LIVE report from Wilmington, NC showing the dangerous conditions on the ground.

- Digital Desk