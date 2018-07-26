Watch: Policeman saves homeless man sleeping on train tracks

A rookie police officer saved a man from being hit by a train by running down the tracks and screaming at him to get out of the way.

Patrolman Kyle Savoia’s body camera captured the action as he sped towards the man, who was sitting on the tracks in New Jersey and was apparently oblivious to the oncoming train.

Mr Savoia, who has been on the force for just seven months, yelled at the man to move, as well as trying to instruct the driver of the train to stop – which it did with just seconds to spare before hitting the man.

