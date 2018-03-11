Watch: Miami nightclub closed after woman rides horse on dancefloor

A Florida nightclub has been shut down after a video showing a scantily clad woman riding a horse inside the packed venue went viral.

The footage shows the woman riding the white horse through the crowd at the Mokai Lounge in Miami Beach before the animal appears to panic, causing the woman to fall off.

Shocked clubbers are heard gasping and screaming amid the chaos.

WATCH: Mokai Lounge in Miami Beach under fire after video surfaced of a horse inside the nightclub pic.twitter.com/C7Saz3q20a — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) March 9, 2018

Thousands of people signed a petition online within hours of the incident to have the club's license revoked, and it was subsequently revoked by the Miami Beach Police Department.

“I was disgusted and offended that any legitimate businessperson would think this was anappropriate action to take,” said City Manager Jimmy Morales.

“This activity was not permitted, and as soon as we became aware, I immediately instructed staff to act swiftly in remedying this situation,” he said.

No injuries to humans or the animal have been reported.

- Digital Desk