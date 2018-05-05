WATCH LIVE: Nasa launches Mars mission

A Nasa spacecraft is poised to blast off for Mars.

The Mars InSight lander is set to launch today from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

It is the first interplanetary mission to take off from the West Coast of the US.

It will take more than six months for the lander to reach Mars and start its unprecedented geologic excavations.

Instruments on the lander will dig deeper into Mars than ever before – nearly 16 feet – to take the planet’s temperature.

It will also attempt to make the first measurements of Marsquakes, using a seismometer placed directly on the Martian surface.

The Atlas V (five) rocket also holds a pair of mini-satellites meant to trail the spacecraft all the way to Mars.

- Press Association
