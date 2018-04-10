Watch live: Mark Zuckerberg apologises to US senators over data breach scandal

Mark Zuckerberg has apologised to US senators over the scandal which has seen the personal details of 87 million users being shared.

The Facebook boss started two days of questioning by committees in Washington after be

ing called to testify.

It is after UK firm Cambridge Analytica got access to data from Facebook users.

The social network has been sending messages to those people who have been affected.

In his opening statement, Mr Zuckerberg took personal responsibility for the scandal.

"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake and it was my mistake and I'm sorry.

"I started Facebook, I run it and I'm responsible for what happens here."

