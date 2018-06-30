Watch Japanese rocket explode moments after lift-off
A rocket developed by a start-up company has exploded seconds after lift-off in northern Japan, bursting into flames.
The MOMO-2 rocket, developed by Interstellar Technologies, was launched early on Saturday in Taiki on Hokkaido, Japan’s northern-most main island.
It was supposed to reach up to 62 miles into space.
Japanese rocket MOMO 2 failed about 2 seconds into flight. The rocket is a private venture of @natsuroke pic.twitter.com/pX5wJ9LEjs— Tal Inbar (@inbarspace) June 30, 2018
Television footage shows the 33ft pencil rocket lifted only slightly from its launch pad before dropping to the ground, disappearing in a fireball.
No-one was injured.
Interstellar Technologies president Takahiro Inagawa said he believes the rocket suffered a glitch in its main engine.
The lift-off failure was the second after the rocket’s first launch last July.
- Press Association
