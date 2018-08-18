WATCH: Hundreds of neo-Nazis march through Berlin

Back to World Home

Hundreds of neo-Nazis waving flags with the colours of the German Reich marched through central Berlin today, protected from counter-protesters by police in riot gear.

Berlin police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said officers had to physically remove some left-wing demonstrators who had staged sit-down protests along the route of the march.

He added that stones and bottles were thrown at some of the far-right protesters, but could not say how many people were injured.

The far-right protesters wore white shirts to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the death of high-ranking Nazi official Rudolf Hess and carried banners with slogans such as “I regret nothing.”

Hess, who received a life sentence at the Nuremberg trials for his role in planning the Second World War, died on August 17, 1987.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: World, Germany, March, UK, Berlin, Neo Nazis, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World