WATCH: Dramatic moment skyscraper collapses after catching fire

A skyscraper in Brazil has caught fire and collapsed.

Dramatic footage uploaded to social media shows the moment the towering inferno collapses on itself in São Paulo.

#BREAKING VIDEO: Many casualties are feared after the tower in #SaoPaulo #BRAZIL caught fire and collapsed pic.twitter.com/c2ltnf52C1 — Urgent News (@UrgentNews911) May 1, 2018

It is not yet known whether the building had been fully evacuated.

Over 50 fire engines and 160 firefighters are at the scene.

Pic: Sao Paulo Fire Department via AP

It has been reported that neighbouring buildings are still ablaze but are not at risk of collapse.

The skyscraper collapsed at approximately 3am local time and police had established a three-block cordon and evacuated nearby buildings.

