WATCH: Dramatic moment skyscraper collapses after catching fire

Back to World Home

A skyscraper in Brazil has caught fire and collapsed.

Dramatic footage uploaded to social media shows the moment the towering inferno collapses on itself in São Paulo.

It is not yet known whether the building had been fully evacuated.

Over 50 fire engines and 160 firefighters are at the scene.

Pic: Sao Paulo Fire Department via AP

It has been reported that neighbouring buildings are still ablaze but are not at risk of collapse.

The skyscraper collapsed at approximately 3am local time and police had established a three-block cordon and evacuated nearby buildings.

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Brazil, Fire, Sao Paulo

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in World