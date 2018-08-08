Watch: Cows herd suspect into police custody in Florida

A herd of cows have been caught on film helping police in Florida catch a fleeing suspect.

Police in Sanford were chasing a stolen SUV when it crashed into a ditch. Officers immediately caught the driver but a woman passenger managed to evade them by fleeing into a nearby field.

A Seminole County Sheriff's Department helicopter followed her progress as she scrambled into the path of a couple of dozen cows.

As the police chopper filmed her, a Sheriff’s deputy can be heard telling officers on the ground of her whereabouts.

He says: "Actually, the large group of cows is following her. Looks like they may attack her.

"If you see the large group of cows, they are literally following her."

They chased her towards a nearby road, where police arrested her.

Maybe the local law enforcement could add a bovine unit to their K-9 unit.

- Digital Desk