Watch: Chaos as protestors interrupt Senate hearing for Trump's Supreme Court nominee

A Senate committee has begun hearings for President Donald Trump's second nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

The first day of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings has gotten off to a chaotic start with a number of protests both outside and within the room.

Opening statements were delayed by over an hour after Democratic lawmakers raised objections to the 42,000 documents relating to Kavanaugh's previous work with past administrations that were received by the committee shortly before the hearing was due to begin.

"Some of the most important principles behind the integrity of our system of justice are that we have due process and we have transparency," says @SenKamalaHarris.



Where's the transparency in #Kavanaugh's nomination? We haven't even seen his full record. #WhatAreTheyHiding pic.twitter.com/qJ3hY5RLgY — Alliance for Justice (@AFJustice) September 4, 2018

If Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is proud of his career, if he has nothing to hide – why are senators not allowed to see 90% of his record?



The American public deserves better.#SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/n2hj2io6iE — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) September 4, 2018

Mr Kavanaugh worked in key White House positions when George W Bush was president – and was a member of independent counsel Kenneth Starr’s legal team that investigated President Bill Clinton in the late 1990s, leading to Mr Clinton’s impeachment.

As Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley began to deliver his opening statement, he was interrupted by shouts from protestors who were then escorted from the room by security.

One of the women could be heard shouting "please vote no" repeatedly as she was removed from the hearing.

WATCH: Protesters interrupt start of Brett Kavanaugh hearing: "This is a mockery and a travesty of justice!" https://t.co/qjcgqxpQHC pic.twitter.com/NMmjqvEbf4 — ABC News (@ABC) September 4, 2018

A number of other protestors attempted to interrupt proceedings throughout the morning session and were also removed by security.

Protesters have repeatedly interrupted Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill.



Actress Piper Perabo was among those who protested at the hearing.

She later tweeted saying that she had been arrested for civil disobedience.

I was just arrested for civil disobedience in the Kavanaugh hearings.



Many citizens before me have fought for the equal rights of women. I can’t be silent when someone is nominated to the Supreme Court who would take our equal rights away.#StopKavanaghpic.twitter.com/f3SG7gmVam — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) September 4, 2018

As the session took a break for lunch, there was further controversy when Fred Guttenberg, the father of one of the Parkland shooting victims, approached Mr Kavanaugh who appeared to turn away when Mr Guttenberg attempted to introduce himself and shake his hand.

Just walked up to Judge Kavanaugh as morning session ended. Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg's dad. He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away. I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 4, 2018

Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland victim, Jaime, tries to shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh: "My daughter was murdered at Parkland."



White House says an "unidentified individual approached" Kavanaugh, but "before the judge was able to shake his hand, security had intervened." pic.twitter.com/IerpDMOW0h — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 4, 2018

Outside of the hearing, a silent protest was held by women dressed as characters from The Handmaid's Tale.

Protesters dressed in The Handmaid's Tale costume, protest outside the hearing room where Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing. pic.twitter.com/XTG2Us5X7g — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 4, 2018

Today's session will feature opening statements from senators and Mr Kavanaugh himself.

Questioning will begin on Wednesday, and votes in committee and on the Senate floor could occur later in September. If all goes as Republicans plan, Mr Kavanaugh could be on the bench when the court begins its new term on October 1.

Many Democratic senators have already have announced their intention to vote against Mr Kavanaugh and many Republicans have likewise signalled their support.

A handful of Democrats seeking re-election in states President Trump carried in 2016 could vote for Mr Kavanaugh.

If no Democrat ultimately supports the nomination, the Republicans have no margin for error in a Senate they control by 50-49.

The session will resume this afternoon and you can watch live coverage below: